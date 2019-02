Funeral arrangements have been made for Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Doerr was shot and killed Tuesday night outside his home Oakley Street home.

Visitation for Doerr is Sunday, March 3rd from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, March 4th 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church. Service will immediately follow.

Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Media is required to stay in the parking lot of CFC as well as the cemetery.

Interviews will not be allowed.

Comments

comments