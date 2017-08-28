Home Indiana Funeral Arrangements Set For Jasper Police Chief Michael Bennett August 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The funeral arrangements are set for Jasper Police Chief Michael Bennett. Bennett died Friday evening at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Michael Bennett was a United States Air Force Veteran and served in Vietnam during the war. He graduated from the Indiana State Police Academy, and worked with ISP for 32 years, from 1973 to 2005. He also served as assistant district commander after holding positions of Trooper and squad Sergeant.

Bennett was also a parole agent for the Indiana Department of Corrections from 2008 to 2012. For the last five years, he served as the City of Jasper’s Chief of Police.

Bennett was also a member of the FOP, the Indiana Chief of Police Association, VP of the SWIN Law Enforcement Council, the Dubois County Community Corrections Board, JPD Pension Board, the Dubois County Local Emergency Planning Commission, and the Jasper Indiana Freemasons – Line Lodge #743.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30th from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Michael Bennett on Thursday, August 31st at 11 a.m. at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. The burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz and Chaplain Rick Mann will officiate the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made to the J. Michael Bennett Endowment Fund, Dubois County Community Foundation. Proceeds from the Endowment will go toward the Jasper Police Department.

