Funeral Arrangements Set For Huntingburg Employee Killed In Factory Explosion

December 7th, 2017 Indiana

Funeral arrangements are set for the employee who died in a factory explosion in Huntingburg. The explosion happened at Styline Diesel on November 27th. 54-year-old John Deel, of French Lick, died on Monday, December 4th at Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis.

Crews at Styline Diesel were using a solvent to clean a service pit when something ignited the solvent and an explosion occurred. Deel died a week after the explosion.

Deel was born in Salem, Indiana and graduated from Springs Valley High School. He was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper and a Life Member of the Springs Valley Optimist Club. He was known for his loving nature and big smile.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be on Thursday, December 7th at 6 p.m. at the Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. Burial will be at a later date in the Crystal Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 7th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Condolences can be made at Brosmer-Kemple Funeral Home.

For more information, visit http://www.brosmer-kemplefuneralhome.com/obits/obituary.php?id=655292

