Funeral Arrangements Set For Evansville Businessman

The last Cadillac distributor in the nation passes away Tuesday in Evansville. Evansville auto dealer, George Andrew Wright, has died at 90. He devoted himself to Wright Motors for more than 70 years.

Boone Funeral Home East will have visiting hours from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 17th and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The funeral will be held at the same location on Saturday, February 18th at 11 a.m.

Condolences can be given to the family at Boone Funeral Home.

