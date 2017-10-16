Funeral Arrangements Set For Chanda Hatt

The funeral arrangements are set for the Evansville woman shot in front of her husband and children. Chanda Lee (Howard) Hatt died Friday night after being shot outside of her home.

Chanda was an Evansville-native, who graduated from North High School in 1998. Chanda went to Ivy Tech where she received an associate’s as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Chanda worked at St. Vincent hospital for two decades, most recently as a Team Lead Care Specialist. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Daniel Hatt and her children, Zoey and Zane Hatt.

Visitation services are set for Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel on Washington Avenue in Evansville.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 19th at 11 a.m. at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to any Old National Bank Memorial Fund in honor of Chanda Lee Hatt or to M.T.O.I. Messianic Torah Observant Israel at MTOI.

Condolences may be made to the family online at Boone Funeral Home.

