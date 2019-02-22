Funeral Arrangements Set for Capt. Jim Pauli

Funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Jim Pauli, who passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night.

Visitation for Pauli is Sunday, February 24 at Alexander West from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The funeral will take place on Monday, February 25th at the Bridge Church at 10 a.m.

Parking at the church will be limited to friends and family members. Busses will provide transportation from the parking of at Wimberg Ave. and Park Dr. across from the cemetery.

EFD asks that unless you have been requested to bring an apparatus, they ask that uniformed personnel do not bring one since parking will be limited.

Comments

comments