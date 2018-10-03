Funeral Arrangements Made for Camden Hancock

Funeral arrangements have been made for Reitz graduate Camden Hancock, who recently passed away following a six-month battle with brain cancer.

Hancock discovered a tumor in his brain after having a seizure while driving home from baseball practice April 18. Hancock shared his journey with Sports Director JoJo Gentry in May of this year. That story can be viewed here.

Since his passing, the Reitz graduate and baseball player had his number five jersey retired as of Tuesday evening.

Visitation for Camden is October 5th at CFC Church on Millersburg Road from 12:00PM to 8:00PM. The funeral will take place at the same location on October 6th at 10:00AM.

Comments

comments