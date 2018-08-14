Home Indiana Evansville Fundraising to Bring Solar Power and Clean Water to Nicaragua, El Salvador August 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Bringing solar power to Central America may seem like a tall task but one Indianapolis based group is ready to do just that.

Companion Community Development Alternatives is the group trying to give energy independence to folks in Nicaragua and El Salvador.

The group was in Evansville fundraising to meet their $115,000 goal. If achieved, the solar power projects could bring clean water to 500 families.

Jim Mulhollond, CoCoDa Executive Director, says, “Not only do we provide them with water but through solar power, we give them control of their own water system so they’re not paying their electric company they’re not beholden to anyone else essentially they own their own small public utility.”

Evansville based Whole Sun Designs donated $2,500 to the project.

Comments

comments