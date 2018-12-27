Home Kentucky Fundraiser for Son of LMPD Officer Killed in the Line of Duty December 27th, 2018 Jessica Dixon Kentucky

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation has started a fundraiser for the officer killed during a traffic stop.

Detective Deidre Mengedoht served for seven years with LMPD. She was killed on Christmas Eve when a truck driver hit her cruiser from behind.

That driver is facing charges of murder and driving under the influence.

Money raised from the police foundation’s fundraiser will go to Det. Mengedoht’s nine-year-old son.

Click here for a link to donate to the Foundation.

