A fundraiser is planned for a senior center in Mt. Carmel later this month. A chili supper will be held at the Wabash County Senior Center on February 20th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All money raised will go towards helping keep the center open.

The center has had to reduce programs and hours due to a delay in payments due to the lack of a budget in the state of Illinois.

