Home Indiana Fundraiser for Skylar Robinson Memorial Scholarship August 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Skyler’s Car Show is a fundraiser for the Skylar Robinson Memorial Scholarship Fund that will take place at Chandler Sports Park this weekend.

Robinson was killed by a drunk driver in December 2016 on State Road 62 near Chandler. The car show is in honor of what would have been her 17th birthday.

The event will have all types of cars, trucks, jeeps, and others on display. There will be awards for Best of Show, Skylar’s Choice, Best Bike, Best Rat Rod, and Best original. Food, music, and kids activities will also be at the event.

All proceeds will be going to the Scholarship fund in Skylar’s memory at Boonville High school.

The event takes place on August 18th from 9:00AM to 3:00PM.

Comments

comments