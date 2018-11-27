Home Indiana Funding to Study Jail Approved by Dubois County Council November 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A solution to overcrowding issues at the Dubois County Jail could be coming in the new year. The Dubois County Council has approved funding to study the jail and ways to improve the facility.

Earlier this year, the Dubois County Jail Commission proposed building a new bigger jail which could cost $20 million. Another option would be to expand the current facility.

Commissioners aren’t sure when the study will begin or how long it will last but are mandated by state law to follow up on the study.

