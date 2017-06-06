Funding Secured for Astra Theatre’s Renovation Project

Thanks to grants and a number of campaigns, the Astra Theatre in Jasper has the funding it needs for its renovation project. Jasper Leads and the “Give Where You Live” campaign helped make that possible.

Crews have been fixing the outside of the theatre on Jasper’s downtown square due to an historic preservation grant received last August.

Because of recent donations and charitable events, including $70,000 from the Give Where You Live” campaign, the inside work can begin as soon as possible.

The goal is to have all the work wrapped up by Spring of 2018.

They hope to hold a grand opening on the 82nd anniversary of the venue’s original grand opening on April 17, 1936.

