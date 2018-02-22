#FullCourt44: Webster Beats Henderson for Sixth District Crown
Webster Co. beats Henderson Co. 51-42.
District play continues this week. Catch coverage on-air, and via live stream, which can be found here.
February 22nd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Henderson, Kentucky, Sports
JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”