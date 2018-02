Home Indiana #FullCourt44: Vincennes Lincoln and Princeton Punch Ticket to Sectional Final February 2nd, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Princeton Girls 3A Sectional final will feature Vincennes Lincoln and Princeton after both teams advanced Friday.

Vincennes Lincoln took down Sullivan 65-37, while Princeton beat Pike Central 56-52.

Catch highlights of the sectional title game Saturday on 44News at 9 and 10.

