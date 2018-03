Union Co. will play University Heights in the 2nd Region semifinals Saturday after beating Crittenden Co. 54-42.

That marks the first region win for the Braves since 2011.

The semifinals game vs. University Heights tips off at 8 p.m. at Henderson Co.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments