44News | Evansville, IN

#FullCourt44: Seniors Lead Owensboro Boys Basketball

#FullCourt44: Seniors Lead Owensboro Boys Basketball

January 4th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Owensboro High School boys basketball team is 11-4 on the year, but one of the biggest wins came Tuesday against Castle.

Red Devils fans witnessed a 79-62 home victory and a return to form for an OHS team on a two-game losing streak at the time.

Beyond the box score, the seniors on Owensboro’s roster are making a big impact on the 2017-18 season.

The Red Devils have five seniors in the starting lineup and another as the team’s sixth man.

Having the experience from previous disappointing campaigns fueled the leaders of the squad to make a difference.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.