FullCourt44: Seniors Lead Owensboro Boys Basketball

The Owensboro High School boys basketball team is 11-4 on the year, but one of the biggest wins came Tuesday against Castle.

Red Devils fans witnessed a 79-62 home victory and a return to form for an OHS team on a two-game losing streak at the time.

Beyond the box score, the seniors on Owensboro’s roster are making a big impact on the 2017-18 season.

The Red Devils have five seniors in the starting lineup and another as the team’s sixth man.

Having the experience from previous disappointing campaigns fueled the leaders of the squad to make a difference.

