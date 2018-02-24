FullCourt44: Rivet Falls Short of State Title 38-31

The Vincennes Rivet girls basketball team (26-3) tied the game at 31-31 with under three minutes to play, but could not grab the Class 1A title against Marquette Catholic.

Marquette Catholic (27-2) finished the game on a 7-0 run to take the trophy 38-31.

The Lady Patrots shot just over 17 percent from the field for the game, which was indicative of the Blazers strong defensive play this season.

However, Rivet held Catholic to 38 percent shooting for the game and outrebounded the Blazers 38-29.

Marquette Catholic had the edge when it came to points in the paint though, scoring 24 to the Lady Patriots’ 10.

Junior Grace Waggoner led the way for Rivet with a double-double after she posted 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Guard Megan Niehaus was the lone senior on the team and she posted two points and two rebounds.

The majority of the Patriots will be back for next season as they try for another state title run in 2019.

