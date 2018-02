Reitz earns another home win with a 78-56 win over Mt. Vernon.

At the end of the 1st, senior Jonathan Springer knocked down a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Catch #FullCourt44 on Fox44 at 9 and CBS44 at 10.

Follow LIVE game updates on Twitter with Nick Ruffolo (@NRuffolo44News) and JoJo Gentry (@JGentry44News) providing updates.

