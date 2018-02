The Vincennes Rivet girls basketball team will play in the state finals for the sixth time in the last 10 years.

However, the current players have yet to cut down the nets.

The Lady Patriots (26-2) will try to use strong team chemistry and relentless effort when it faces Marquette Catholic (26-2) Saturday morning for the Class A championship.

Tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is at 9:30 a.m CT.

