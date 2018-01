The Owensboro Red Devils boys basketball team finished with an 11-2 record in its last 13 games with a home victory over Owensboro Catholic.

OHS won 64-43 to improve to 12-4 on the season.

Catch #FullCourt44 every Friday night on Fox44 at 9 and CBS44 at 10.

Follow LIVE game updates on Twitter with Nick Ruffolo (@NRuffolo44News) and JoJo Gentry (@JGentry44News) providing updates.

Comments

comments