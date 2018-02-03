FullCourt44: North Posey and Howington Fall to Mentor J.R. Holmes

The North Posey boys basketball team lost a home matchup with No. 5 Bloomington South 79-46.

Vikings head coach Heath Howington is a former assistant of Panthers head coach J.R. Holmes.

The duo remain good friends after Homes passed some of his Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame knowledge onto Howington.

Both talked to 44Sports about what it was like for the Panthers to pay a visit to North Posey.

