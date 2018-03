The Owensboro Catholic girls basketball team defeated Muhlenberg County 55-45 to win the 3rd Region title and secure a berth in the KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Aces will play Johnson Central at 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday at the BB&T Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

Catch coverage throughout the week as #FullCourt44 continues on 44News at 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and online on the LiveStream.

