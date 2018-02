Photos courtesy of IHSAA Champions Network

Six sectional brackets feature Tri-State teams as the IHSAA boys basketball postseason fast approaches.

Postseason play starts Feb. 27.

Catch #FullCourt44 on Fox44 at 9 and CBS44 at 10.

Follow LIVE game updates on Twitter with Nick Ruffolo (@NRuffolo44News) and JoJo Gentry (@JGentry44News) providing updates.

Comments

comments