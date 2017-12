Home Indiana #FullCourt44 Highlights: Gibson Southern Girls Win Big over Forest Park December 1st, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Titans handled the Rangers Friday night with a 63-37 win.

Catch #FullCourt44 every Friday night on Fox44 at 9 and CBS44 at 10.

Follow LIVE game updates on Twitter with Nick Ruffolo (@NRuffolo44News) and JoJo Gentry (@JGentry44News) providing updates.

Comments

comments