#FullCourt44: Henderson County Teams Beat Webster, Support #MarshallStrong

January 26th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Henderson County boys and girls basketball teams come up with home wins over Webster County in the rival game that supported Marshall County High School. A shooting occurred at Marshall earlier this week, leaving two dead and several injured.

The Henderson boys won 56-55, and the Henderson girls won 64-53.

In the boys game, a three-pointer by Henderson County’s Corey Stewart gave the Colonels the one-point lead with four seconds to go in the game.

