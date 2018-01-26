#FullCourt44: Henderson County Teams Beat Webster, Support #MarshallStrong
The Henderson County boys and girls basketball teams come up with home wins over Webster County in the rival game that supported Marshall County High School. A shooting occurred at Marshall earlier this week, leaving two dead and several injured.
The Henderson boys won 56-55, and the Henderson girls won 64-53.
In the boys game, a three-pointer by Henderson County’s Corey Stewart gave the Colonels the one-point lead with four seconds to go in the game.
