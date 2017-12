The Forest Park Rangers stay out of the loss column with a 62-54 win over Southridge in the championship game of the team’s holiday tournament.

Catch #FullCourt44 every Friday night on Fox44 at 9 and CBS44 at 10.

Follow LIVE game updates on Twitter with Nick Ruffolo (@NRuffolo44News) and JoJo Gentry (@JGentry44News) providing updates.

Comments

comments