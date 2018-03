The Forest Park boys basketball team will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a state championship after it defeated Indianapolis Scecina 58-47 in the semi-state round.

The Rangers used solid foul shooting to distance themselves from the Crusaders in the final minutes.

This is the school’s first state title appearance since it won back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2006.

Tipoff is Saturday morning at 11:45 against Oak Hill.

