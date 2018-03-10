FullCourt44: Forest Park Punches Ticket to Semi-State

The Forest Park Rangers boys basketball team will join the Bosse Bulldogs at the Washington semi-state site as both Tri-State teams win regional championships.

For the Rangers, this is the sixth regional title in school history and first since 2011.

The Rangers did not need a buzzer-beater to win either of their regional round games, routing South Knox 55-41 and breezing past Austin 70-49.

Catch coverage of semi-state on 44News March 17 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. or watch the newscast via LiveStream.

