#FullCourt44: Forest Park, North Posey Advance to Tecumseh Sectional Title Game March 2nd, 2018 JoJo Gentry

North Posey and Forest Park will compete for the Tecumseh Sectional crown Saturday. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Castle.

The Vikings beat Perry Central 68-53, and the Rangers beat Tell City 51-43.



