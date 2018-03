Home Indiana #FullCourt44: Forest Park Boys Ready for Another Challenge March 7th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Forest Park boys basketball team saw some close-shaves in the sectional round.

However, the Rangers senior leadership stepped up with two buzzer-beaters to make sure the Forest Park season did not end.

The Rangers now prep for South Knox High School with a berth in the regional championship game on the line.

