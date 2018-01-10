FullCourt44 Feature: Boonville’s Trailblazer – Glen Rouch

The Boonville boys basketball team is 3-7 on the season.

However, records are ever-changing.

The Pioneers record book is no different and senior guard Glen Rouch made his mark Saturday.

He became the all-time leading scorer in Boonville boys basketball history after surpassing Bryan McKain’s previous mark of 1,252 points.

Rouch will play for USI after graduating from BHS, but he is more than just a unifying presence on the court.

The new scoring champion at Boonville is a leader in the classroom as well.

