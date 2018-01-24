44News | Evansville, IN

#FullCourt44: Central Girls Beat Vincennes Lincoln 53-40

#FullCourt44: Central Girls Beat Vincennes Lincoln 53-40

January 24th, 2018

The Central Bears girls basketball team is 15-3 on the year after taking down a talented Vincennes Lincoln squad at home 53-40.

Both teams have another game left in the regular season, but understand the importance of focus when it comes to sectional play next week.

