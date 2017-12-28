44News | Evansville, IN

#FullCourt44: Central Boys Fall Late to New Albany Without Langford

#FullCourt44: Central Boys Fall Late to New Albany Without Langford

December 28th, 2017 Central, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Central boys basketball team drops to 1-6 on the year with a 62-56 loss to New Albany.

Five-star recruit Romeo Langford missed the game for the Bulldogs with a dislocated finger.

The scoring hole let the Bears climb back into the game after trailing by double-digits in the first half.

However, an offensive goaltending call late would lead to a Central loss.

Langford missing the game also led to some disappointment with many fans traveling to Evansville to watch him play.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.