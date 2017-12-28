#FullCourt44: Central Boys Fall Late to New Albany Without Langford
The Central boys basketball team drops to 1-6 on the year with a 62-56 loss to New Albany.
Five-star recruit Romeo Langford missed the game for the Bulldogs with a dislocated finger.
The scoring hole let the Bears climb back into the game after trailing by double-digits in the first half.
However, an offensive goaltending call late would lead to a Central loss.
Langford missing the game also led to some disappointment with many fans traveling to Evansville to watch him play.