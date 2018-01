The Castle girls basketball team took down Mater Dei and improved to 17-0 on the year with a 52-33 win in the first round of the SIAC tournament.

The Knights now play North Thursday for a spot in the finals.

Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.

