The Bulldogs of Carmi-White County took care of Fairfield at their home tournament 58-49.

Carmi-White County Invitational Tournament play continues Tuesday.

Catch #FullCourt44 every Friday night on Fox44 at 9 and CBS44 at 10.

Follow LIVE game updates on Twitter with Nick Ruffolo (@NRuffolo44News) and JoJo Gentry (@JGentry44News) providing updates.

Comments

comments