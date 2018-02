The Union County girls basketball team is 6-6 down the stretch and looking for consistency in the 6th District Tournament.

The Bravettes boast a young team, but the early-season experience is helping the girls gel down the stretch.

UCHS is 0-2 against Webster County this season, but will face the Lady Trojans Monday.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from Henderson County High School.

Comments

comments