FullCourt44: Bosse Punches Ticket to State

After falling in semi-state the year prior, the Bosse Bulldogs advanced to the state finals with a 64-61 win over Danville.

For many on the team it is the second trip to the state finals in the last three years.

Mekhi Lairy, Deangelo Ware, Jaylin Chinn and the rest of the Bulldogs will have a chance to win the school’s first boys basketball championship since 1962.

Tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is 5 p.m as Bosse battles Culver Academies for the Class 3A trophy.

