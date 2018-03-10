FullCourt44: Bosse Boys Headed Back to Semi-State

The Bosse Bulldogs boys basketball team will play in semi-state for a trip to Indianapolis once again.

Bosse won its third straight regional championship when it beat Silver Creek 81-55.

The Southridge Regional champion Bulldogs now play Danville Saturday at 5 p.m. CT in Washington, IN.

To get to the title game, Bosse beat Greensburg 75-58 and Silver Creek took out host Southridge 55-40.

Catch coverage of semi-state on 44News March 17 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. or watch the newscast via LiveStream.

Comments

comments