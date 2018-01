The Boonville Pioneers boys basketball team lost 58-50 to Mater Dei at home, but senior Glen Rouch broke the all-time scoring record in the defeat.

Rouch surpassed Bryan McKain’s previous record of 1,252 points in the first half, where he scored 10 points.

Rouch only needed five points to break the record heading into the game and received the game ball at halftime.

