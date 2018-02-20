44News | Evansville, IN

#FullCourt44: Apollo Stuns Owensboro 61-58

#FullCourt44: Apollo Stuns Owensboro 61-58

February 20th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Facebook Twitter

Apollo beats Owensboro 61-58.

District play continues this week. Catch coverage on-air, and via live stream, which can be found here.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.