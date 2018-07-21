Home Kentucky Full Scale Missing Person Exercise Takes Place In Daviess County July 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Daviess County Search and Rescue Team held a full scale missing person exercise this afternoon.

The exercise was held at Diamond Lakes and is done on a yearly basis. Today was another opportunity for rescuers to improve their current skills and learn new ones. Teams went out to search for 3 missing people in a real life rescue scenario.

Jill Ward, a Public Information Officer further explains the exercise by saying “Today we are actually doing a training exercise for the Daviess County Search and Rescue we are treating this like a real life scenario to basically go into further training for our team and that includes Spencer County that is getting involved with us we have our K-9 team that will get out and do the search for three missing people in this scenario.”

If anyone is interested in being part of the team, you can call the Daviess County Emergency Management.

