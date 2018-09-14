Home Kentucky Fugitive Kentucky Couple Arrested in Tennessee September 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A fugitive couple from Kentucky wanted on multiple felony offenses were arrested in Tennessee following a month long investigation.

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Jackson and Ashley Laureano were found in Waynesboro, Tennessee on September 5th living in a stolen camper with an 18 month old child.

Deputies say the investigation began when detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Narcotics Unit engaged in a vehicle pursuit with Laureano on August 7th. Detectives say Laureano crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. Detectives recovered approximately 108.2 grams of a white crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, from the car.

After seizing the materials in the car, a search warrant was executed at the couples residence in Dawson Springs. Deputies say detectives seized digital scales, plastic bags, and two firearms.

During the investigation, law enforcement received tips the couple had left the state. U.S. Marshals assisted detectives and found the couple at an RV Park in Waynesboro, Tennessee. Waynesboro Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office went with U.S. Marshals to the camper where the two suspects were believed to be staying.

Deputies say Jackson and Laureano were taken into custody without incident after a short standoff. A search of the stolen camper revealed both drugs and guns.

Both suspects are facing charges of possession of stolen property over $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and child endangerment.

Jackson and Laureano are being held in the Wayne County jail on no bond. the 18 month old was taken into Department of Childrens’ Services custody.

