Fugitive Captured After Henderson Police Pursuit

A K9 officer took a “bite” out of crime overnight after apprehending an erratic driver that led police on a chase. Stevan Allen, 29, is facing a laundry list of charges, including fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon, DUI, giving officer false information, and no operator’s license.

A Henderson officer tried pulling Allen over when he began swerving, hitting curbs, and disregarding stop signs and stop lights. The officer says Allen didn’t stop and continued driving on North Elm Street.

Police say Allen stopped the vehicle on Earl Street then started running. He was quickly caught by K9 Exo.

The officer says brass knuckles fell from Allen’s clothing while he was being taken into custody. A hypodermic needle and pills were also found.

Allen was taken to Methodist for a blood test and was treated for the bite he receive from the K9.

Allen is charged with fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon, DUI, giving officer false information, and no operator’s license. He was also served with a parole violation warrant and an escape warrant for going AWOL from Dismas in Louisville, KY, on 12/21/17. He’s being held in the Henderson County Jail.

