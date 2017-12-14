Home Kentucky Fugitive Captured Following Muhlenberg County Pursuit December 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Narcotics are found on a fugitive following a pursuit in Muhlenberg County. Greenville Police tried to stop a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Williams, of Henderson, for a traffic violation. It happened Thursday just before 1:15 a.m. on Main Street.

Officers say Williams took off and they chased him through downtown Greenville onto Cleaton Cutoff Road. Williams wrecked his vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

A short time later, police found Williams on Cleaton Cutoff Road with 54 grams of suspected meth, marijuana and a large amount of cash. Williams had a female passenger who claimed she was held against her will.

Williams was taken into custody. He is facing a laundry list of charges, including trafficking controlled substance, fleeing police, fleeing police on foot, criminal mischief, reckless driving, criminal trespassing, and unlawful imprisonment.

Comments

comments