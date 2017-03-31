Fuddy Meers: Don’t Miss This WILD Show!

When D’Alto Studio of Performing Arts told me they were doing a show called “Fuddy Meers”?

I had to Google it.

And when I did?

#HILARIOUS

**Spoiler Alert**

I don’t spoil anything because the twists, plural, are just too good.





What would it be like to wake up every day with no memory of the days before?

This is Claire’s life.

I think it’s about who can I trust in life? Who can I rely on? Who can I believe in? What can I believe in? Am I who they say I am? Can I believe in who I am?

It’s that sort of philosophical idea of who am I in this world?

Until a strange man, claiming to be her brother, climbs out from under her bed and rescues…or is it kidnaps her?

Surrounded by insanity…

No! No bacon! Never bacon! Never make bacon!

…and lies…will Claire ever discover the truth?

The show opens tonight at 7:30pm, runs tomorrow night at the same time, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students.

**Disclaimer**

There is some adult language.

Since tomorrow is April Fools Day, and today is The Best Day Ever Evansville’s 3rd birthday (explains why we’re so immature…haha), we’re celebrating by playing a prank on the entire city!

Watch it here: APRIL FOOLS, EVANSVILLE!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

