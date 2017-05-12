Home Indiana Evansville Ft. Wayne Riverfront Project Receives Grant from Old National Bank May 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville-based bank is awarding one Indiana city grant money for its riverfront project. Riverfront Ft. Wayne project received $180,000 in grant money from Old National Bank.

This grant money will help fund the construction of the main plaza inside the Riverfront Ft. Wayne project. The plaza will be called the Old National Bank Plaza, which will feature a pavilion, amphitheater, and children’s play area.

If contracts are approved next week by Ft. Wayne City Council, construction is expected to begin in July. It will take about 18 months to complete.

