Damage to trees, roofs, power lines and even grain bins can be seen all over Fort Branch.

Crews worked to restore services throughout the day, maneuvering through snapped trees and debris strewn across streets into neighboring yards.

Many in Fort Branch say they took the day off work to deal with the mess left by the storms and they’ll likely need more time to collect all the debris and fix what’s been broken.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

