Ft. Branch Man Arrest On Child Porn Charges April 28th, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

A tip from a national organization leads to the arrest of a 36-year-old Gibson County man on child pornography charges. The tip came in September. The arrest was made Friday.

Indiana State Police say last fall the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children called them to say a YouTube video with inappropriate content had been posted on a channel linked to Beal’s account. Police began an investigation in which they say they eventually found child pornography on Beal’s cell phone. Investigators have not said if the images found on the phone may be of local children or if they may be from elsewhere. Beal was arrested an taken to the Gibson County Jail.

