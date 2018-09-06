Home Indiana Frustrations Boil Over At Spencer County Animal Control Board September 6th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

For the members of the Spencer County Animal Control Board it was business as usual. During the board’s regularly scheduled meeting they discussed normal topics like the budget and adding security cameras. What was unusual was the crowd, a dozen people watching and in some cases filming the board members every move.

The crowd was on hand after a former Spencer County Animal Shelter employee says she was instructed to euthanize cats by putting them in the freezer.

That former employee, Bridget Woodson was there. So was her former boss, Christina Payne, who sits on the animal control board. They didn’t speak, Payne and the rest of the members of the board did not take any public comment.

The members of the crowd knew they wouldn’t have their voices heard after Joy Zook, the president of the board, adjourned the meeting after about 20 minutes. From there the crowd erupted, asking questions that were not answered. Zook says legal council told her not comment. Tom Brown, a Spencer County Commissioner, also left without fielding any questions from a ravenous audience.

The folks who showed up simply wanted answers. Not much has changed since the allegations came to light, just a change in the shelter’s guideline. People like Woodson and Dottie Childers, one of the women who took in many cats after the incident, say they just want the people to be held accountable for their alleged actions.

They say it’s now just a waiting game. The concerned group of now animal activists don’t feel like their voices are being heard, but action is still taking place. The Indiana State Police is investigating this case. A spokesperson for ISP says they are wrapping up their report and will send it to the Spencer County Prosecutor soon.

